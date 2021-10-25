RYU Apparel partners with The Wall Trainer

Athletic apparel company RYU has collaborated with The Wall Trainer in a marketing partnership.

The Wall Trainer, the producer of a zero carbon total body workout machine will work with RYU on their Movement Matters brand campaign. As a part of the collaboration, RYU will produce Wall Trainer branded apparel, set to release in 2022.

RYU will also provide training gear for The Wall Trainer social media influencers, who will become apart of RYU’s network in order to offer exclusive deals to their followers. This is intended to widen RYU’s media presence.

“We’re excited to collaborate with them on The Wall Trainer-branded apparel,” said The Wall Trainer CEO, Scott Anderson. “We also look forward to expanding our collective brand presence with an influencer campaign.”

Previous collaborations by RYU include a collection for the NFL Alumni Academy and branded uniforms for the Canadian Olympic skateboarding team.