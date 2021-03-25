RYU named official athletic apparel partner of the NFL Alumni Academy

Canadian brand RYU Apparel has signed a two-year in-kind agreement to be the official tailored urban athletic apparel of the NFL Alumni Academy, an exclusive training program that develops “NFL Ready” players.

As part of the deal, all academy players as well as coaches will exclusively wear RYU’s performance apparel when training and while on official academy business, such as media and other public appearances.

The academy will also engage in a co-branded social media campaign with RYU and will display RYU branding and products on its website and at its facilities.

Meanwhile, RYU will have use of the NFL Alumni Academy secondary logo for co-branded apparel and product packaging.

RYU CEO Cesare Fazari described it as “an athletic apparel brand’s dream” to partner with an organization like the NFL Alumni Academy.

Located at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio, the academy has trained over 30 of the top NFL free agents and placed over half of them with NFL teams.

“This program represents the highest caliber in professional athletic training and our brand commends and supports the hard work, dedication, and discipline that these athletes and coaches have put into competing,” Fazari said in a statement.

He continued: “Not only does this give RYU the chance to display the caliber of our performance products, but it introduces them to promising new markets. I know the athletes and coaching staff will love the performance of our products on and off the field.”