S.Oliver gives Black Label a new look

S.Oliver has introduced its 'new' Black Label.

The Rottendorf-based clothing retailer's line is getting a refresh, S. Oliver confirmed in response to a request from FashionUnited. The industry magazine Textilwirtschaft had previously reported on the new edition of the Black Label.

The focus of the relaunch is the positioning of the label, which clearly sets itself apart from the other lines of the Rottendorf company and focuses on quality and modernity. In addition to a new collection, the new start is also symbolized by a new logo. This is characterized by a handwritten look and stands out clearly from the logos of other S. Oliver lines. The bottom line, however, is not about repositioning; rather, the brand is being "charged with value," according to the textile industry.

The fabrics selected for the capsule, which consists of eight to ten pieces and is delivered twice a year, are also of high quality. The condensed collections are delivered in March/April and November/October and focus on qualities such as cashmere, wool and silk.

However, the new capsule, with prices ranging from 129 euros for a silk-mix blouse to cashmere knitwear for 149 euros, is not intended to tap into the premium segment.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.