S. Oliver Group: Singer Vanessa Mai designed for QS

QS, the young line of the Rottendorf fashion company S.Oliver, has signed singer Vanessa Mai as a long-term testimonial.

Mai will not only act as a brand ambassador, but will also be actively involved in the development of two capsule collections per year, S. Oliver announced on Tuesday. Her presence in the sales areas will also be strengthened through digital displays and other measures.

"Vanessa brings her experience and closeness to her community directly into the collections," explains Benjamin Isenheim, Brand Director QS. "Together we design fashion that not only looks good, but also tells stories and connects people."

With May, QS is increasingly focusing on community building, a concept that was already successfully tested in 2024 in the "30 Years of QS" campaign with creative personalities such as singer SVEA, influencer Debi Flügge and model Celine Bethmann. At the same time, the brand is driving forward innovative approaches to increasing efficiency: data-based space management systems analyze sales figures in real time to optimize product ranges, while a modular store design concept enables flexible adaptations to different retail environments.

With 12 delivery dates per year, a clear never-out-of-stock competence and a trading margin of 200, QS is designed to ensure high flexibility, sustainable profitability and simple calculation.

