Sachin & Babi gives us fine femininity for NYFW

Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia aren't afraid to let women be as feminine, as easily evidenced by their latest spring/summer 2018 collection. This season the designers were all about the dramatic evening wear silhouettes, while also using motifs like Buddha lips to adorn their garments.

This season, the designers brought together a crossroads of history and modern trade and created looks based around the ideas of tapestries, rich textures and spices.

Sachin & Babi presented their spring/summer 2018 collection at the New York Bar Association

White is proving to be a big color for spring, as they opened with an ivory summer bouclé blazer with asymmetrical wrap and silver sequin tassel detail. Sequins are ruling the runways this season, as they are the third designer we at FashionUnited have seen so far to incorporate the detailing into their collections. Pamella Roland and Greta Constantine both had sequin heavy collections. Consumers are demanding their embellishments and opulence for next year.

The collection was also an ode to East meets West. Inspiration was taken from both the Middle Eastern market's captivating energy, as well as French fashion muse Loulou de la Falaise's bohemian spirit. Classic evening wear elements such as tulle and silk were combined with graphic Ottoman textiles to create a sense of cultural experience and high fashion at the same time.

Ikat fabrics were also sourced from Turkish artisans to create this season's shoes.

Stand out pieces included an ivory pinstripe taffeta off the shoulder dress, a blue and white Ikta asymmetrical tunic with tassel detail, and a turmeric taffeta off shoulder high low parachute fit to flair gown.

While pieces like blazers showed strong craftsmanship, Sachin & Babi's greatest skill lies in evening wear and gowns. It is what they do most effortlessly with the most creativity.

