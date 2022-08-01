Safilo expands use of sustainable materials and joins The Fashion Pact

Eyewear manufacturer and distributor Safilo have joined The Fashion Pact to commit to environmental goals to stop global warming, restore biodiversity and protect the oceans as part of its purpose-led sustainability strategy.

The Fashion Pact is a global coalition of companies in the fashion and textile industry, including ready-to-wear, sport, lifestyle and luxury brands, alongside their suppliers and distributors that are committed to addressing global environmental challenges.

“At Safilo we believe that the only meaningful business is the sustainable one,” said Angelo Trocchia, chief executive of Safilo Group in a statement. “We are proud to enter The Fashion Pact and to collaborate with many outstanding companies to make a positive impact on society.”

As part of its sustainable commitment, Safilo also announced that it was expanding the use of Eastman Tenite Renew in its sunglass and prescription collections. The sustainable material is part of a broad range now being offered at scale by Eastman, a global speciality materials provider and pioneer in molecular recycling technologies. It is produced via Eastman’s innovative carbon renewal technology, using hard-to-recycle plastic waste in the place of fossil fuel.

Tenite Renew is composed of a minimum of 42 percent bio-based content and a minimum of 20 percent recycled content, which creates a material that offers the same premium feel and comfort of acetate with the additional unmatched fit adjustability that opticians need to create personalized eyewear fit.

Safilo expands use of sustainable materials in eyewear collection with Eastman Tenite Renew

Safilo is introducing Eastman Tenite Renew to its licensed brand Levi’s collections in January 2023, before the material is “progressively rolled out” across the Group’s broad brand portfolio, both for sun and prescription frames. The move it adds is part of its efforts to bring more recycled materials to the eyewear industry.

Vladimiro Baldin, chief licensed brand and global product officer at the Safilo Group, added: “Our intention is to expand the use of sustainable materials as much as possible in order to progress in our sustainability journey.

“By being the first player in the eyewear industry using all Eastman Renew materials for this application – Acetate Renew, Tritan Renew and Tenite Renew - Safilo can provide our customer with a variety of differentiated options that meet their high standards for both design and sustainability. We are committed to leading the way in our approach to our products reducing the use of new resources and without compromising the aesthetic and performance of our frames and lenses, thereby continuing to offer the same level of impeccable quality.”

Safilo and Eastman started their collaboration in March 2021 with the introduction of the Eastman Tritan Renew and Eastman Acetate Renew in Safilo’s proprietary brand Polaroid spring/summer 2022 collection launched in January.