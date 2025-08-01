Sailmaker Ratsey & Lapthorn launches handcrafted accessories

British brand Ratsey & Lapthorn, the world’s oldest sailmaker, is expanding into the lifestyle sector with a line of handcrafted leather and canvas bags inspired by its unique heritage.

The expansion is described as a “bold new chapter” for the heritage brand, which has made sails for some of the world’s most iconic vessels, including Lord Nelson’s HMS Victory, John F Kennedy’s Manitou, the Gucci family’s Creole and British and American challengers for the America’s Cup.

Under the stewardship of former seasoned fund manager Simon Brazier (chairman) and sailing industry veteran Jim Hartley (chief executive), the new premium accessories collection comprises styles that echo functional pieces from its archive, celebrating both the spirit of classic sailing and the beauty of its craftsmanship honed over nearly 250 years of continuous operation.

The collection has been designed to highlight the brand’s “deep but lesser-known history as a maker of bags,” with Ratsey & Lapthorn producing some of the earliest precursors of the modern tote, dating back to the late 19th century. Originally fashioned from decommissioned sails and surplus cloth, these were used to transport coal and ice to ships in harbour.

Ratsey & Lapthorn bag collection Credits: Ratsey & Lapthorn

The newly designed range, in collaboration with UK-based artisans, including Ratsey and Lapthorn’s own sailmakers on the Isle of Wight, is described as a “natural extension” of the brand’s legacy in both form and function, with each style inspired by authentic and utilitarian pieces in the brand’s archive.

The launch collection comprises of eight styles, made in small, numbered editions, which have been handmade in England and Italy. Each of the bags draws inspiration from the world of sailing and utilises the same heritage techniques and materials, such as hand-woven cord and individually tied knots, to hand-sewn brass eyelets and intricate rats’ tails. Selected styles are customisable with bespoke sailors’ knot charms, and all include embedded NFC technology enabling traceability.

Commenting on the collection launch, Hartley said in a statement: "For over 200 years, Ratsey & Lapthorn have been custodians of a living craft, passed down meticulously from master to apprentice.

“We believe in a quality and soul that comes only from the human hand, and we are resolute in our commitment to keeping these skills alive for the future. Breathing new life into our long heritage in bags is a critical part of this effort.”

Ratsey & Lapthorn bag collection Credits: Ratsey & Lapthorn

Highlights include the ‘Ditty,’ a bucket silhouette, priced at 2,000 pounds, which has a structured leather base, drawstring rope closure, and linen canvas outer. The bag is constructed by hand in Somerset by British craftswoman Katie Robarts-Arnold before heading to Ratsey’s sailmakers to insert eight brass eyelets and refine the leather base, before being finished by Sue Pennison, a member of the International Guild of Knot Tyers, who hand-makes the cord, ties the lanyard handle and fastens the ropework to the bag.

Ratsey & Lapthorn bag collection Credits: Ratsey & Lapthorn

Other key looks include the ‘Ratsey’ structured canvas tote with leather handles, a sturdy Italian leather base and diamond stitching reinforcement, the ‘Ratpack’ a versatile duffel shape bag inspired by the stackable bags used by crew members in the mid-20th century, and the ‘Rat’ clutch, which offers a playful style that celebrates the brand’s unique red crescent sail marque in two sizes.

The debut collection is available direct-to-consumer via the brand’s website. Prices range from 300 to 2,000 pounds.

Ratsey & Lapthorn bag collection Credits: Ratsey & Lapthorn

Ratsey & Lapthorn bag collection Credits: Ratsey & Lapthorn