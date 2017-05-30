Sainsbury’s hires trends team for TU line

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has hired a team of ’trend spotters’ to help boost its current fashion offering.

The new team, which consists of 30 trend spotters, have been tasked with picking up on the latest style developments and products emerging across the globes key influencer markets, such as New York, Tokyo and Paris, according to the Daily Mail. The trend team have already been incorporating their findings into Sainsbury’s TU collections, as the retailer focuses on strengthening its clothing branch.

The move follows on from the launch of Sainsbury’s TU Premium line last September, which offers high-quality fabrics and styling next to the more basic offering of the core TU collections. The retailer also hired creative agency Portas this February to help transform TU into a “destination brand” and increase its fashion offering.

Apparel remains one of Sainsbury’s largest areas of growth, with clothing turnover set to reach 1 billion pounds. The supermarket chain is currently the sixth largest fashion retailer in the UK according to value.