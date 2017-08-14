Sainsbury's launches exclusive NFL range

Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s is partnering with America’s National Football League (NFL), to sell official licensed sports apparel ahead of the start of the NFL season in September.

The tie-up with the NFL builds on Sainsbury’s growing line-up of sportswear brands including Russell Athletic, Admiral and the British Lions and Six Nations rugby kit.

The initial online launch includes eight T-shirts for each team playing in the sold-out London games this summer. A wider in-store offer will include vintage-effect T-shirts, team hoodies and sweatshirts.

Sainsbury’s commercial director James Brown said: “American football has become hugely popular in the UK, so we’re really excited that our customers can show their support with high quality, official NFL sportswear from Sainsbury’s. We’ve got a great track record on clothing for British sporting events and we’re confident that we’re onto another winner with our NFL licensed sportswear.”

The supermarket is the UK’s sixth biggest clothing retailer by volume and tenth by value. Over the past three years, its Tu clothing sales have grown by more than 20 percent.

Image: courtesy of Sainsbury’s