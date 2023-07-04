Sainsbury’s launches Henry Holland x Bags of Ethics collection

Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has launched an exclusive collection with British fashion designer Henry Holland to celebrate Pride month.

The Henry Holland’s x Bags of Ethics exclusive collection, available until September, includes a reusable coffee cup, water bottle and tote bag featuring all the Pride colours emblazoned with the motto ‘proud to be me’.

Each piece in the collection is made from 100 percent sustainable cotton and recycled materials, and the reusable shopping bags are foldable and printed using non-toxic inks and produced with an 80 percent plus female workforce in Bags of Ethics’ factory.

Commenting on the collection, Holland said in a statement: “The concept behind my design is to empower and encourage allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community. Pride is a time for the queer community to come together and continue to advocate for equal rights for all - but also a time for the wider community to show their support and allyship.

“This sentiment is so integral to the amazing work of Akt who work tirelessly to support young people who haven’t always felt that love and support from those closest to them and are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment. The Bags of Ethics reusable collection of bags, coffee cup, and bottle, is made to last. Buy it once, use it for good. Thank you for supporting them with your purchase.”

As part of the collaboration, Sainsbury’s will donate 25,000 pounds to Akt, a charity that supports homeless LGBTQIA+ young people experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment with access to employment, education and training.

The Henry Holland x Bags of Ethics collection is available in all Sainsbury’s stores and online. Prices start at 5 pounds.