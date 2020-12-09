Saint Laurent to debut spring/summer 2021 on December 15

With the traditional fashion calendar thrown to the wind for now in the wake of coronavirus, brands are still debuting spring/summer 2021 collections. Saint Laurent will be debuting their spring/summer 2021 collection on December 15 via a video format.

No further details about Saint Laurent’s video have been provided, including if anyone major is starring in it, where it was shot, or the inspiration for the video. For their spring/summer 2021 men’s show, Saint Laurent featured models leaping over rooftops and landing on a raised runway attached to the Eiffel Tower.

Saint Laurent shows are often known to be a bit of a spectacle, so its anticipated this video will not disappoint. Other competing luxury brands that have recently opted for a video format include Chanel, which just revealed their Métiers d’Art collection last week, and Dior, which just revealed their men’s pre-fall collection online yesterday.