Saint Laurent tops Lyst Index: The power of consistent brand vision

While this season's industry conversations revolve around new beginnings, the latest Lyst Index suggests consumers may be craving something else entirely: consistency. Amid creative reshuffles and collective realignments, one thing seems certain. The brands currently succeeding know exactly who they are and remain true to their vision.

One such brand is Saint Laurent. The French luxury brand has reached the top spot of the Lyst Index for the first time in the third quarter of 2025, the British fashion search engine announced on Wednesday. The brand, led by designer Anthony Vaccarello, has dethroned Miu Miu.

However, this is not a significant drop for the Italian label, but rather a gentle correction, as Miu Miu only slips one place to second. The situation is quite different for Loewe. Earlier this year, the news of Jonathan Anderson's move to Dior propelled the brand to the top. Now, Loewe is clearly feeling the loss of its creative director, falling six places.

Consistency and minimalism

Saint Laurent impresses with its precision, clean silhouettes and characteristic cool sensuality. According to Lyst, this focused identity, combined with timeless appeal, is a major contributor to its success. The fashion house is also behind the quarter's second most popular product, the ‘Le Loafer’ shoe. Searches for this item increased by 66 percent month-over-month, surpassed only by Havaianas flip-flops in first place.

The data also shows that simplicity and restraint continue to resonate with consumers seeking understated yet high-quality pieces across all price points. Perhaps the biggest surprise is the rise of Cos. The H&M Group-owned label climbs four places to become the third hottest brand worldwide, with a 147 percent increase in searches. Its ‘Chunky Cashmere Sweater’, last seen in the rankings in the fourth quarter of 2024, returns as one of the season's most sought-after products. Meanwhile, The Row, aesthetically similar but in a different price bracket, moves up two positions to fourth place. Demand for the brand increased by 28 percent this quarter.

Social capital drives the index

Coach remains unchanged at number five, with demand increasing by 29 percent during the quarter. This rise is driven by a strong social media presence; prominent sports ambassadors; and targeted product placements in the upcoming film ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ and a collaboration with the series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’. The ‘Empire Bag’, the tenth most popular product of the quarter, further solidifies the brand's success.

Another US player benefiting from cultural influence is Ralph Lauren. The brand gained two places to climb to ninth, with a six percent increase in searches. This was partly due to singer Taylor Swift's engagement announcement in a striped Ralph Lauren dress, the ninth most popular product of the quarter.

Skims is also among the winners of online conversations. Demand for the label has increased by 271 percent year-over-year, driven by viral products like the controversial ‘Face Wrap’, which has firmly embedded the brand in cultural discourse. The hype also revived interest in the ‘Nipple Bra’, with searches for it rising by 69 percent in August.

Meanwhile, Stone Island is celebrating a remarkable comeback to the index after a four-year absence. The brand returns to the top 20 with a 115 percent increase compared to the previous quarter. Once a symbol of subcultural cool, it has returned to the spotlight this quarter, thanks to the wave of nostalgia surrounding the reunion and tour of Britpop band Oasis.