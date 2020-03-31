Saks Fifth Avenue donates 600,000 dollars to COVID-19 relief

Saks Fifth Avenue is contributing to COVID-19 relief efforts through its Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation. The Foundation usually focuses its aid on making mental health a priority in every community, and now will make an emergency grant of 600 thousand dollars to support patient care address urgent mental health needs in response to the pandemic.

"Now is the time to stand together to support our community, our customers and all those affected both physically and mentally by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Marc Metrick, president of Saks Fifth Avenue, said in a statement. "Whether it's medical workers on the frontlines, hospitals that require more essential supplies and resources, or those experiencing stress or anxiety about the virus, we know donations through the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation will provide vital relief to those in need during this challenging and uncertain time.”

The Foundation's donation will go to three organizations: NewYork-Presbyterian, Bring Change to Mind and Girls Inc. Each has reported an increased need for services and resources to do their work.

The NewYork-Presbyterian COVID-19 Patient Care Fund will receive 250 thousand dollars of Saks' contribution. This will go towards general patient care needs, such as the purchase of ventilators and personal protective equipment, as well as hiring additional clinical staff.

Bring Change to Mind will receive 200 thousand dollars from Saks, which it will use to create virtual programs for high school students during this time of isolation, in order to keep students connected and supported.

The remainder of Saks' donation will go to Girls Inc. The organization will expand its virtual resources to provide programming to girls in the absence of its in-person program, and offer resources for social and emotional support for girls affected by the pandemic.