Saks Fifth Avenue launches "Register to Vote" initiative

Saks Fifth Avenue has partnered with nonpartisan organizations HeadCount and Vote.org to promote voter registration. The luxury retailer is launching a new initiative, "Register To Vote At Saks," which utilizes space in its flagship store to allow visitors to register to vote.

Individuals may visit the second floor of the Fifth Avenue location to register to vote, complete absentee ballot applications and check their registration status, now through October 9.

The store's iconic window display has also been dedicated to promoting voter registration, with a new design that calls upon the community to take action to vote and celebrates relevant historic milestones.

Saks Fifth Avenue has also made Election Day, November 3, a paid holiday for all of its U.S. corporate associates to ensure its workers have the ability to go out and vote. The company will work with its store associates and workers in its distribution and fulfillment centers to coordinate schedules in a way that enables everyone to get to polls on Election Day.

"As an iconic brand, Saks has a responsibility to use our voice to champion issues that matter to society," Emily Essner, Saks Fifth Avenue's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "While we have a long-standing history of platforming a number of meaningful causes, using our influence to drive home the importance of voting and encouraging our community to take action is a first. We are pleased to be a part of a movement that inspires Americans to get involved and make their voices heard."

