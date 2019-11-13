Saks Fifth Avenue teams with Disney for holiday window display

With the launch of the Disney+ streaming service, Disney is everywhere this month - including in the windows of Saks Fifth Avenue. The iconic New York department store collaborated with the global media company for its annual holiday window display, which was announced today and will officially be unveiled on November 25.

Inspired by the upcoming Disney film "Frozen 2," the Saks Fifth Avenue window display aims to bring scenes from the movie to life. Displays will depict the family-favorite and recognizable characters Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven through vignettes that highlight their stories.

The Saks Fifth Avenue and Disney collaboration goes beyond the retailer's window display. Disney plays a role throughout Saks' holiday marketing campaign, with collaborative exclusive products and in-store experiences.

"The holiday season is an important moment for Saks and gives us an opportunity to stretch our imagination," Marc Metrick, president of Saks Fifth Avenue, said in a statement. "Each year we look for ways to entertain our customers and connect on an emotional level through meaningful experiences. Our collaboration with Disney is the perfect way to capture the joy of this time of year and we look forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind concept to all stores across the country and our digital platforms."

To kick off the start of its holiday season, Saks will hosting a holiday show on Fifth Avenue on November 25 at the unveiling of its window display. This event will include a musical performance by singer and actress Idina Menzel, who acts as the voice of Elsa in "Frozen 2." The show will also include a 10-story tall light show and a 50-person choir. This event will be livestreamed on the Saks e-commerce site.

From November 26 through December 24, the retailer host the Frozen 2 Enchanted Forest Experience at Saks, which it describes as an immersive experience that allows visitors to be transported to the spectacular world of "Frozen 2." Tickets cost 5 dollars, and proceeds will be donated to New York-Presbyterian Phyllis and David Komansky Children's Hospital.

Throughout the holiday season, fashion, accessories and gifts inspired by "Frozen 2" will be available in-store and online. Brands including Roberto Coin, Converse and S'well were enlisted to create products for the collaboration.

Images: Saks Fifth Avenue