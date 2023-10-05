Saks launches Christian Louboutin x Marvel capsule collection

Saks has unveiled the new limited-edition Christian Louboutin x Marvel capsule collection of footwear and accessories for men, women and children as part of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

For the collaboration, Saks, the exclusive US retailer for the collection, has unveiled a special window installation and a visual pop-up dedicated at its New York City flagship, which will be open until October 17. The launch coincides with a visual installation at its Bal Harbour in Miami.

Christian Louboutin x Marvel capsule collection window at Saks in New York Credits: Saks

The window installation in New York brings to launch to life the Christian Louboutin x Marvel collection across five windows on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 50th Street, showcasing items from the capsule within different scenes from the comic book starring footwear designer Christian Louboutin as a superhero.

Inside the store, customers can shop the collection and explore the comic book at the immersive pop-up on the women’s shoe floor.

Christian Louboutin x Marvel capsule collection Credits: Saks

The capsule collection features shoes and accessories for women, men and children dedicated to the Marvel universe, inspired by three Marvel entities – the Infinity Stones, Namor, the first character ever appearing in a Marvel comic, and Moon Knight’s mysterious black and silver suit. Styles include leather loafers, sneakers, studded sandals, knee-high silhouettes, as well as crystal-heeled ankle boots and bejewelled bags.

The Christian Louboutin x Marvel capsule collection is available in select Christian Louboutin boutiques worldwide, on christianlouboutin.com, and at Saks Fifth Avenue New York City and Bal Harbour.

Christian Louboutin x Marvel comic book cover Credits: Saks

