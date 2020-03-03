Saks Off Fifth teams with Girls Inc. for International Women's Day

International Women's Day is March 8, and to mark the occasion Saks Off Fifth has teamed with Girls Inc. The Hudson's Bay-owned, off-price retailer will host a shopping event at its New York City location on March 6 to benefit the non-profit.

Girls Inc. offers mentoring relationships, girls-only safe spaces, and research-based programming to inspire young girls to become strong, smart, and bold. Representatives from the organization will educate visitors about Girls Inc. at the Saks Off Fifth event. The retailer will also donate 25 percent of net sales made during the event to Girls Inc.

Saks Off Fifth has also created an exclusive necklace to honor International Women's Day this year. The chain necklace is available for 40 dollars in-stores online throughout the month, with 15 percent of net proceeds donated to Girls Inc.