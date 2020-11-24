Saks unveils Fifth Avenue holiday window and lights display

Saks Fifth Avenue has debuted its iconic holiday window display at its New York flagship for the 2020 season. The retailer's Fifth Avenue installation takes a more theatrical approach this year: a ten-story-tall light show with a reimagined, one-of-a-kind event concept called "Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue."

The retailer will host Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue ceremonies in the coming weeks, featuring prominent members of the fashion and entertainment communities who will light up the Saks display from inside a window. These events will be livestreamed on the Saks website to allow all customers to take part in the event safely from home.

Each event in the series will benefit a charitable cause, with Saks donating 100 thousand dollars to non-profit organizations over the course of the holiday season.

The first event in the series featured Saks Marc Metrick and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. In honor of the event, the retailer donated to Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, an organization dedicated to saving and enhancing the lives of New York City youth.

"At Saks, it is our priority to create unique and memorable experiences that connect with our customers in a meaningful way," Metrick said in a statement. "We recognize that celebrations during this time will take many forms. As such, this holiday season, more than ever, our customers are looking to Saks for the fun and escapism for which we are known. After several challenging months for New Yorkers and those around the world, Saks is proud to continue this long-standing tradition and deliver our annual gift to New York as a part of our commitment to revive the city for our community, customers and associates."

Image: Getty for Saks Fifth Avenue