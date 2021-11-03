Saks unveils holiday schedule for Saks Live

Luxury ecommerce platform Saks has unveiled its holiday schedule for its virtual events platform, Saks Live.

Saks Live, which was launched earlier this year, will offer a series of virtual events that revolve around gift-giving and dressing for holiday celebrations. The platform is aimed at bringing Saks Fifth Avenue shoppers into the worlds of luxury fashion and beauty.

Events offered are geared towards providing lifestyle, shopping and fashion advice from industry insiders, as well including direct interaction with the viewers through the chat function in order to help them shop.

Events include Festive Holiday Looks with Stylist Bettina Looney, Holiday Gifting with La Mer, Holiday Shopping with Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia, Holiday Glam Beauty with Ash Walker and Holiday Dressing Staples with Stylist Allison Bornstien.

“As we solidify our position as the leading luxury ecommerce destination in the US, Saks Live provides our customers with increased access to on-demand style inspiration and unique shopping experiences,” said chief marketing officer at Saks, Emily Essner. “As we work to deliver for our customers this holiday season, this is another example of how we are meeting customers where, when and how they want to shop with us.”

The events started on November 2, and will be updated weekly. Customers can also visit the platform to watch past live streams.