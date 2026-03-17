Salt Life continues to accelerate lifestyle offering with debut fragrance

Salt Life, the coastal lifestyle brand part of Iconix International, is continuing to accelerate its transformation beyond apparel to capture the “life on the water” experience, with a new global licensing deal with beauty company Revlon Consumer Products LLC, to develop its first-ever fragrance collection, expanding the brand into the beauty category.

Since Salt Life was acquired by Iconix in 2024, the brand has evolved from a coastal apparel label into a multi-category lifestyle brand spanning apparel, swimwear, accessories, home, hospitality, and beverages.

One of its key strategic goals for 2026 was to actively pursue partnerships in new categories that bring the “life on the water” experience to every part of consumers’ lives, including fragrance and personal care, kids’ and youth apparel, fishing equipment and outdoor gear, and outdoor living and pet accessories.

The first-ever Salt Life fragrance collection is set to debut in 2027, with Revlon stating that the scents will be inspired by the brand’s ocean-driven lifestyle.

Amber Garrison, president of fragrances at Revlon, said in a statement: “Salt Life represents an outdoor lifestyle of freedom and enjoyment in a way that resonates strongly with today’s fragrance consumer. We see a meaningful opportunity to translate that lifestyle into a fragrance portfolio that feels modern, aspirational, and globally relevant.”

The partnership with Revlon also has plans for future expansion across personal care and adjacent beauty categories, which both companies said will be supported by a multi-channel marketing and experiential strategy across Salt Life’s broader ecosystem.

Bob Galvin, chief executive officer of Iconix International, said: “Salt Life has built a powerful connection with consumers through its authentic, ocean-inspired lifestyle.

“Fragrance is a natural extension of that connection, and Revlon is the ideal partner to bring this next chapter to life on a global scale.”

Ryan Sainsott, senior vice president of Iconix International, added: “This collaboration is an important step in expanding Salt Life into new categories that deepen consumer engagement and extend the brand’s reach.

“Fragrance allows us to build a more complete lifestyle experience while positioning the brand for long-term global growth.”

Salt Life continues to thrive under Iconix International ownership

Since joining the Iconix portfolio, the brand has more than doubled in size, driven by “strong wholesale momentum,” with distribution through Dillard’s, Belk, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as a growing direct-to-consumer business, supported by a new e-commerce platform in spring 2025.

In October 2025, Iconix, the global brand management company, which also includes Umbro, Starter, Pony, Lee Cooper and Ed Hardy in its portfolio, said that the Salt Life brand had expanded its retail presence and is on track to double its retail business in 2026, fuelled by the brand’s category diversification, such as apparel and swim, accessories, footwear, furniture and even beverages with Lugo’s Craft Spirits introducing Salt Life Rum Cocktails.

“Salt Life is proving to be one of the most dynamic brands in the Iconix portfolio,” added Galvin. “By widening categories and building a full lifestyle experience, we’re creating scalable, multi-year growth. The next phase of that growth is already underway as we expand internationally, bringing the Salt Life lifestyle to new markets around the world.”

The Salt Life deal marks the second agreement between Iconix International and Revlon, who also recently renewed the global Ed Hardy fragrance license.