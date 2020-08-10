Salvatore Ferragamo obtains sustainable SI Rating

Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo is pushing forward with its commitment to sustainability after becoming the first fashion company to receive the SI Rating Silver certification.

The SI Rating, created by Italian start-up ARBalzan, claims to be the first algorithm on a single platform that includes all the internationally recognised tools of the ESG criteria (Environmental, Social and Governance) and the 17 SDGs of the United Nations contained in the 2030 Agenda, to evaluate the management of organisations sustainability.

Salvatore Ferragamo received an SI Rating Silver certificate after testifying to a “strong focus on managing sustainability in multiple ESG areas”.

The luxury brands contribution to the 17 Goals of the United Nations was considered “remarkable” receiving a rating of 85 percent for goal 3 good health and well-being, as well as a 88 percent for gender equality and 89 percent for decent work and economic growth. In addition, it received 80 percent for responsible consumption and production and 94 percent for industry, innovation and infrastructure.

The fashion house was also praised for its commitment to the environment with performances of 98 percent in greenhouse gas emissions and of 100 percent in energy management.

For the social criteria, it recorded 100 percent in consumer protection, 100 percent in the working conditions of employees and company benefits and 97 percent for health and safety in the workplace.

With regards to Governance, the management of the product life cycle obtained a 97 percent rating, while the management and efficiency of the supply chain a 96 percent, and the ethical conduct of the activities 93 percent.

The SI Rating was validated by Rina, an international certification body and ARBalzan has obtained collaboration with SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) for the materiality map.

Image: courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo