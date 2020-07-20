Salvatore Ferragamo partners with Centric Software

Salvatore Ferragamo is merging craftsmanship with innovative technology through a new partnership with Centric Product Lifecycle Management (PLM). The software helps consumer brands reach digital transformation goals.

The Italian fashion and leather goods brand aims to obtain its greatest possible visibility into product development and streamline its design and manufacturing processes in collaborative ways.

The company recently launched a business initiative called "Innovation and Tradition, Together," and determined that investing in a PLM solution is its best way forward.

"Salvatore Ferragamo is a family-like company where creativity is of the essence — as was our need to improve productivity," James Ferragamo, the company's brand, product and communication director, said in a statement. "We started a PLM selection to identify a powerful, out-of-the-box solution that would give our teams time to focus on creativity and customers, rather than administration tasks and data entry for multiple systems.

"The digital platform enables our teams to keep up with very challenging timelines and is part of Salvatore Ferragamo's journey towards innovation, blending handcrafted tradition and digitalization."

Image: Salvatore Ferragamo