Salvatore Ferragamo releases line of sustainable accessories

Salvatore Ferragamo has jumped on the eco-friendly bandwagon. The Florence-based label has created a capsule collection called 42 Degrees, each piece entirely crafted from sustainable materials and made in Italy.

The range of accessories was created by Ferragamo's creative studio designers, Flavia Corridoni and Luciano Dimotta, who used simple production techniques yet maintained the brand's notoriety for innovative details.

42 Degrees includes both men’s and women’s items. The three-piece selection includes a sneaker, a backpack and a shopping bag. The products are made with materials such as metal-free tanning leather, natural rubber, an insole made from corn and textiles made from recycled plastic.

The capsule collection retails on Ferragamo's e-commerce site, as well as select flagship locations. Items cost between 595 and 1,150 dollars.