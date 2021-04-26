Sam Fender designs clothing collection with Barbour International

North East singer, songwriter and musician, Sam Fender has designed his first clothing collection for motorcycle-inspired heritage clothing brand, Barbour International which will be available exclusively through Scotts Menswear this April.

The collection features jackets, overshirts, T-shirts, trousers, shorts and hats, inspired by Fender’s style, in the singer’s favourite colours - ecru, pink, port and navy, explain Barbour International in a press release.

Key looks include a pullover jacket with a hood and stud fastening pockets, a robust overshirt and a comfy pullover.

These sit alongside graphic T-shirts, trousers and shorts designed for warmer summer days. There are also two different styles of hat, a cap and a bucket hat.

courtesy of Barbour International

Commenting on his debut fashion collection, Sam Fender said in a statement: “I’m buzzing to see my first clothing collection in partnership with Barbour International and Scott’s hitting the stores.

“It’s been amazing to work with the Barbour International design team and nice to include a tee with a bespoke illustration in the collection, that links back to my North East roots and album designs.”

The Sam Fender for Barbour International will be available from Scotts Menswear, an independent retailer that sells premium menswear from brands such as Fred Perry, Adidas Originals, Pretty Green, and Aquascutum.

courtesy of Barbour International