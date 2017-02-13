Samantha Cameron’s Cefinn line launches

Samantha Cameron’s Cefinn contemporary designer womenswear brand has officially launched featuring 36 “go-to pieces that can take you from day to night”.

Focusing on design-led, go-to day wear, Cefinn has been eagerly anticipated since Cameron first revealed details about the brand last autumn, and it aims to offer a collection of “discerning staples for busy women” that it says make “an easy, hardworking urban uniform”.

“I wanted to design a collection that had a very modern fashion edge but was easy to wear, style and look after, the majority of the collection is washable, I want to make it simple for women to feel fashionable, feminine and confident,” explains Cameron, the wife of former prime minister David Cameron and the former creative director of upmarket stationery and accessories brand Smythson.

“As a busy working mother, partner and professional creative I was frustrated by not being able to find contemporary priced, high quality, go-to fashion staples to take me through breakfast with the family and a day in the office followed by an evening out with my friends,” added Cameron.

Cefinn, which makes up its name from the first and last letters of her surname, along with the initials of her four children - Elwen, Florence, Ivan and Nancy in the middle, has been three years in the making, and takes inspiration from the Bauhaus and its focus on form and function. The core philosophy is the idea that the aesthetic of a garment is as important as its functionality, with the brand’s website stating: “Clothes don’t need to be either stylish or practical. For Cefinn, they are both.”

Samantha Cameron launches fashion label Cefinn

In the launch collection, prices range from 110 pounds for a satin panel boxy black top to 390 pounds for a belted cocoon coat that comes in navy and khaki. Key highlights include a striking red funnel neck midi dress for 270 pounds, a long sleeve peplum top for 190 pounds, and an empire shift dress featuring on-trend bell sleeves for 260 pounds.

The spring/summer 2017 range has been designed to be dressed up or dressed down to cater for all occasions said the womenswear brand, and features 36 pieces including tops, skirts, dresses, culottes and coats. The colour palette is primarily made up of neutral colours of black, white, navy, khaki, and grey, which is accented with red and a traditional Prince of Wales check in black and white.

Cameron added: “This collection encapsulates an elegant, easy sense of style with a real focus on functionality and quality."

On the brand’s website Net-a-Porter chief executive Alison Loehnis describes Cefinn as “a definitive collection of wearable wardrobe staples and transitional buy-now-wear-now looks that are super stylish, as well as functional and practical.”

While, Selfridges womenswear buyer, Heather Gramston commented: “Samantha Cameron is recognised for her elegant, easy sense of style and that’s exactly what this first collection delivers.”

The brand is available on Cefinn’s website, as well as online at Net-a-Porter.com, Selfridges.com and in Selfridges stores in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Images: via Cefinn website