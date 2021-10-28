Samsøe Samsøe launches Blue Belief 2.0 programme

Scandinavian label Samsøe Samsøe has announced plans to extend its Blue Belief programme into its upcoming pre-spring 2021 collection.

Labelled Blue Belief 2.0, the initiative centres around the sustainable production of conscious denim, utilising only organic or recycled cotton in the creation of its materials. Additionally, trims used in the looks include naturally oxidised studs, nickel-free zips, recycled polyester threads and sustainably sourced plaster patches.

The line will include two new models of jeans, a ‘mom’ fit 90’s look for women and a men’s style referencing a 50’s straight leg cut.

Image: Samsøe Samsøe

These pieces will utilise Samsøe Samsøe’s denim finishing process, recently relocated to an eco-friendly laundry, applying “virtually waterless washing” that reduces water usage by up to 96 percent.

In line with this initiative, the Copenhagen label has teamed up with nonprofit Charity:Water, an organisation aiming to bring clean water to poor parts of the world. For every denim piece sold, Samsøe Samsøe will donate one euro to the charity, with a goal of providing five wells a year to impoverished communities in Rwanda and Malawi.

Its Blue Belief project comes as part of the brand’s goal to be 100 percent more sustainable by 2024, reducing its impact on the environment through the sourcing of more sustainable fabrics.