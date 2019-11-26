Samsøe Samsøe launches conscious denim line

Copenhagen-based Samsøe Samsøe has launched its Blue Belief denim programme, a complete collection of jeans made not only entirely from sustainable fabrics and trims, but also using cutting edge technology that minimises water usage during the laundering process.

The sustainable ‘Blue Belief’ collection redefines the components used to make jeans, using only conscious cotton, either organic or entirely recycled, trim from naturally oxidised studs, nickel-free zips, recycled polyester threads and jacron paper patches from sustainable sources.

In addition, the Scandinavian brand ensured that the denim finishing process was equally sustainable by relocated to an eco-friendly laundry that uses cutting edge technology to create virtually waterless washing. While processes such as Ozone substituted for harmful bleaches, creating the same fade effect but with significantly less water, and lasers were used rather than toxic chemicals to create a worn appearance.

Styles of the new collection includes boyfriend fit, straight leg and skinny fit jeans in various finishes, as well as a slim fitting jean jacket, a denim mini and button denim skirt. Prices range from 110 pounds to 150 pounds.

The move is part of Samsøe Samsøe’s ongoing commitment to reduce its impact on the environment through sourcing more sustainable fabrics, and from pre-spring 2020, approximately 80 percent of its standard programme will meet these requirements.

To highlight the new collection, Samsøe Samsøe has joined forces with Charity:Water, a non-profit organisation bringing clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries. For every item of denim sold, the fashion brand will donate one euro to the charity with the aim of providing up to five wells a year to impoverished communities in Rwanda.

Samsøe Samsøe also teamed up with influencer Sophia Roe to star in its “strong and seduction” campaign lensed by Hans Zeuthen.

Images: courtesy of Samsøe Samsøe