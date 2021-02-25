Samsøe Samsøe links with Eastpak for collaboration

Copenhagen-based Samsøe Samsøe has linked with American lifestyle brand Eastpak for an original collaboration.

The minimalist streetwear brand partners with functional and simple Eastpak to create utility-inspired heavy-duty bags and accessories.

Multi-pocket backpacks are matched with duffle shape totes, and waist bags worn in two styles as crossbody or money pouch.

Each bag in the capsule collection is constructed from heavy-duty 420D nylon and comes in ‘blue mirage’ or black. The bags are backed by Eastpak’s famous 30-year warranty.

The capsule collection launches online on February 25.

photo: Samsøe Samsøe