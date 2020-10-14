Samuel Ross collaborates with Hublot

Luxury Swiss watchmaker, Hublot has announced a new collaboration with A-Cold-Wall designer and founder Samuel Ross, following him being named the Hublot Design Prize winner in 2019.

The British designer’s new collaborative role will see Ross being an ambassador for the brand working on an ongoing basis, with projects expected to include new watch designs, in-store installations and sculptures, which the brand states will help “define Hublot from a different angle”.

Ricardo Guadalupe, chief executive of Hublot, said in a statement: “Samuel Ross is one of those people who immediately makes an impact. He crossed paths with Hublot in 2019 when he was awarded the Hublot Design Prize. His creative approach is both aesthetic and functional, his design purposeful. He creates simple and striking objects.

“His career has been unique, his rise swift; his creations are not dependent on any particular field or media, with his creativity crossing all disciplines. We share the same attraction to materials, technique and innovation. As is the case for all of the brand's friends and ambassadors, Samuel helps us define Hublot from a different angle. While the expression changes, the spirit behind it does not.”

Swiss watchmaker Hublot names A-Cold-Wall’s Samuel Ross as an ambassador

Described by Hublot as an “uncategorisable artist” with a “talent for capturing the zeitgeist,” Ross’ first collaboration for the watchmaker is a minimalist sculpture that has been designed to encapsulated 40 years of Hublot history.

The simple and striking shape, formed of the Hublot essentials, juxtaposes granite with steel combining organic and industrial materials in reference to the origins of the Hublot Fusion, to highlight materials that “have a history with those that will make history,” explains the watchmaker.

As a depiction of this distortion of time, where the past and the present meet, Ross has created an inclined polygon that makes it seem as if the view of the object is deformed while showcasing transparency with holes through the aluminium structure.

Like a watch, the sculpture has been designed to be handled, featuring two mobile aluminium rods that can be playfully moved into one of the indents created in the metal.

Ross, added: “Hublot symbolises daring innovation, the fusion of time between tradition and innovation, and the endless capacity to invent and reinvent materials.

“Our collaboration reflects how we create and make decisions: quickly, efficiently and precisely. My sculpture tells the story of Hublot using simple, clean lines, with a monochrome palette of hues, a touch of vivid colour, and a play on oversized dimensions.”

The sculpture has also inspired an exhibition concept designed by Ross to mark Hublot's 40th anniversary, including furniture and flagship store interiors.

Images: courtesy of Hublot