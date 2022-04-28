Sandro joins forces with Fairly Made

Fashion brand Sandro is teaming up with French start-up Fairly Made to offer its customers detailed and transparent information on the traceability of its designs as it looks to commit to more responsible and sustainable fashion.

Fairly Made empowers fashion brands to integrate French and European regulations to improve their social and environmental impact and collects information from all suppliers involved at all stages of the products supply chain of the SMCP group brands to calculate a traceability score.

From the spring/summer 2022 collection, Sandro will feature a QR-code on the product label or on the product page of its website to showcase to consumers all information related to the suppliers involved at all stages of our products supply chain to offer complete transparency.

The information will feature everything from the origin of raw materials, the manufacturing and transformation factories, and the kilometres travelled before arriving at the warehouse. The traceability sheet will detail all these stages and the attributed traceability score.

The traceability project will initially only be available on selected pieces, explained the brand, but they have plans to ensure that 100 percent of its collections are traceable by 2025.

This is the latest initiative from Sandro as part of its transition towards more responsible and sustainable fashion. It launched Sandro Seconde Main, a platform dedicated to the resale and purchase of pieces from past collections and introduced a capsule of upcycled pyjamas in 2021, while in 2022, it notes that almost 50 percent of its women's and men's collections are eco-responsible.