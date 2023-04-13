Sandro launches collection with Louis Barthélemy

Parisian fashion brand Sandro has unveiled a collaboration with French artist and designer Louis Barthélemy as part of the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection.

Barthélemy, a designer, illustrator and textile designer, worked alongside Sandro’s founder and artistic director, Évelyne Chetrite, on the 11-piece capsule collection featuring ready-to-wear and accessories.

The capsule aims to capture Moroccan life and features bright illustrations from Barthélemy, inspired by Mohamed Ben Ali R’bati, considered the first modern painter of Morocco. These graphics come to life on silk shirts, T-shirts and scarves, polyester shorts and trousers, and two Kasbah bags, one of which is entirely hand-embroidered.

Image: Sandro; Sandro x Louis Barthélemy for SS23

In addition, a bucket bag has been made of natural straw and leather by the Doum for Women cooperative, which aims to empower women in rural communities in Morocco and preserve the art of basketry.

Commenting on the collection, Chetrite said in a statement: “I was born in a country where handicrafts are very present, where colours have a special importance, and materials too. This collection is dear to my heart because it celebrates my roots and highlights the unique know-how of Moroccan women. It creates a dialogue between cultures. Sandro always wants to celebrate the qualities and values that are unique to this dear country.”

Sandro x Louis Barthélemy collection is available now from Sandro, prices start at 159 pounds.

