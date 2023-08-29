Sandro unveils collaboration with Wrangler for AW23

Parisian fashion label Sandro has revealed a new collaboration with Wrangler, reinterpreting the American denim company’s archival models for a AW23 collection.

A total of 10 pieces make up the line – including three jacket-trouser sets – each inspired by 70’s cowboy looks and drawing on Wrangler’s signature codes, such as flat rivets and flap seams.

While one set is designed in a brown, wool polyester, the other two come in a faded denim offering different shades of indigo.

An additional two sweatshirts and two cotton t-shirts round up the collection, available in black and beige, with embroidered rainbow logos.

Despite being conceived by the Sandro Men design studio, it was noted that the capsule was intended to be versatile for both men and women, furthering what Sandro said was its overarching goal to create pieces suitable for all genders.

The company also highlighted that together with Wrangler it had implemented “sustainable design choices” into the collection’s garments, such as 50 percent recycled polyester used for the wool jacket and trouser set.

In addition, Sandro said the denim washes had been analysed by a third-party Environmental Impact Measurement (EIM) tool, monitoring the impact of the technique and finishing process in terms of water, energy and chemical consumption.

The capsule is set to become available starting August 28, 2023.