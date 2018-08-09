Sanrio collaborates with Megan Bomgaars

Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty, has announced an “empowering” capsule collection of fashion graphic T-shirts with artist, entrepreneur and Megology brand founder, Megan Bomgaars.

Star of Emmy Award-winning US docuseries ‘Born This Way,’ which follows a group of young adults born with Down syndrome who pursue their passions and lifelong dreams, Bomgaars, has designed T-shirts featuring motivating mottos including 'Don't Limit Me’, I Can, ‘I Will’, and ‘Don't Forget Your Sparkle’ alongside her favourite Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty and Badtz-Maru.

The Sanrio ♥ Megology collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts have been produced in partnership with apparel manufacturer Jerry Leigh with the aim to share Bomgaars life experiences with Down syndrome to inspire and encourage others.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bomgaars said in a press release: "My partnership with Sanrio is my biggest dream come true. I've always loved Hello Kitty and now she's my best friend! We have a lot to say with her heart and my voice! Don't limit us!”

Craig Takiguchi, chief operating officer of Sanrio, Inc, added: "Megan is an inspiration to so many and her positive messages align perfectly with Sanrio's 'small gift, big smile' philosophy.

“It has been a pleasure working with Megan to bring her dream collection to life. Through her creative designs and favourite Sanrio characters, we are able to continue spreading Megan's messages of encouragement and motivation to fans of all ages."

The Sanrio ♥ Megology collaboration is available in adult, girls and boys sizes from sanrio.com, megology.com and select Sanrio stores.

Image: courtesy of Sanrio