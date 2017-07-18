Sarah Jessica Parker shoes coming to Amazon UK

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is to launch her shoe collection on Amazon UK in October, including introducing three exclusive colours of the ‘Fawn’ court shoe.

The news comes almost a year after the footwear brand launched on Amazon in the US and is part of the brands expansion plans in Europe.

The e-tailer will offer a variety of both new and signature SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps, heels and boots, as well as the three new colours of the ‘Fawn’ court shoe in ‘Dash’, ‘Flirt’ and ‘Wink’. Any shopper buying the exclusive colours will receive an SJP dust bag personally signed by Sarah Jessica Parker.

“The chance to collaborate with Amazon Fashion in Europe is a massively exciting opportunity,” said Sarah Jessica Parker. “Amazon offers great support to its brands and designers and an exceptional experience for all its customers.”

Parker added: “After launching my collection with Amazon in the States nearly one year ago, we are now looking forward to curating a beautiful, creative and appealing collection for European customers. Linking arms with Amazon Fashion in Europe is a great privilege for us, and we're looking forward to continuing to grow this relationship together.”

Susan Saideman, vice president for Amazon Fashion Europe added: “We know that Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoe collection is one that our customers in the UK will love. Previous collections have been in high demand in the US and now our customers across Europe can benefit from an expansive selection including some exclusive colours only available at Amazon.”

Image: courtesy of Amazon UK