Sarah Jessica Parker teams up with Sunglass Hut

Actress-turned-fashion entrepreneur Sarah Jessica Parker has partnered with Sunglass Hut on an exclusive collection of eyewear. The new line was co-created by both parties, blending Parker's unique, urban style with Sunglass Hut's expertise in curating designer eyewear.

“Sunglasses have always been a staple in my wardrobe. It was very important to me when creating this collection that they would be an accessory I would want to wear all the time, no matter the occasion," Parker said in a statement.

The collection is comprised of an exclusive, oversized silhouette in five colorways: black with gradient grey lenses, grey with pink mirror gradient lenses, blue with petroleum blue mirror gradient lenses and tortoise with brown gradient lenses. The silhouette is shaped as a shield-like structure with nylon fiber bonine and a lightweight frame. Parker took inspiration from the sunglasses she frequently wore in the 1990s while designing the frame.

The Sarah Jessica Parker x Sunglass Hut collaboration will officially launch on October 3. The sunglasses will retail for 159 dollars per pair, and will be available for purchase online through both parties' e-commerce sites, in select Sunglass Hut stores worldwide and in SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker New York City boutiques.

Photo: courtesy of LFB Media Group