Sassi Holford launches ready-to-wear collection

Sassi Holford, known as one of Britain’s most established bridal and eveningwear dress designers, has launched her first ready-to-wear collection.

Recognised for her couture bridal designs and red-carpet creations, Holford, has been named British Bridalwear Designer of the Year three times, and has decided after 40 years to expand into ready-to-wear following requests from her brides and their mothers wanting “beautifully cut, ageless pieces”.

Designed at Holford’s Somerset atelier and made in the UK, the ready-to-wear is being described as an “organic addition to her brand”, and features transeasonal dresses, tailoring and separates, with every piece in the collection designed to create a workable wardrobe.

Featuring soft to statement silhouettes, the ready-to-wear collection encompasses the foundations of Holford’s self-taught, award-winning pattern cutting, and includes dresses that are belted and slip style, as well as pleated skirts designed in foil georgette and devoré silk.

Tailoring is also highlighted in the debut collection with structured matching tapered tuxedo trousers, a colour-matched skirt and palazzo trousers in Italian crepe.

To ensure a workable wardrobe there are also a host of tops available in the debut collection including strappy silk camisoles and blouses, delicate lace tops and cotton shirting.

The collection will be available via made-to-order in keeping with Holford’s sustainable initiatives from the brand’s website and her Chelsea store, using fabrics that are ethically sourced and the packaging will be environmentally friendly.

Commenting on her debut ready-to-wear collection, Holford said in a statement: “I was inspired by the confidence I see my evening and couture bridal dresses give to women. I have realised my vision of launching ready-to-wear, every piece is ageless with details that define a woman’s individual style.”

The Sassi Holford ready-to-wear collection ranges in price from 225 to 1,395 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Sassi Holford