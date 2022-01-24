Saucony Originals launches ‘Veg Tan’ sustainable sneakers

Running lifestyle brand Saucony has launched a limited-edition capsule collection of sneakers made from vegetable-tanned leather as it continues to look towards more sustainable methods.

The ‘Veg Tan’ pack features a limited-edition colourway on three iconic Originals styles, the Jazz 81, Jazz Court and Shadow 6000, chosen as they represent the “best of the brand’s 123-year heritage”.

At the heart of the new sneaker collection is the use of vegetable-tanned leather, which soaks in natural tannins to affect the unique colour and character that forms the base of the sneaker, creating a natural and eco-friendly cushion, while natural wax makes up the laces.

The styles have also been designed with minimalism in mind, explains the brand, to allow the warm, organic vegetable-tanned leather to accentuate the simplicity and refined lines of Saucony’s heritage designs.

In addition, due to the use of naturally curated materials, the sneakers are intended to age organically with wear through a process referred to as patina. With Saucony noting that each sneaker will “age beautifully against the sunlight and moisture of every climate”.

Image: Saucony

On the new sneakers, Anne Cavassa, Saucony president, said in a statement: “We remain fully committed to minimising our footprint, using more recycled, natural, or other eco-friendly materials wherever possible.

“The Veg Tan pack, spotlighting the iconic Jazz 81, Jazz Court and Shadow 6000, represents the best of the brand’s 123-year heritage; now with biodegradable leather, this beautiful classic trio inspires further self-expression in an authentic, planet-friendly and distinctively Saucony style.”

The Saucony Originals ‘Veg Tan’ pack will be available in a limited quantity of unisex sizing for the Shadow 6000, Jazz Court and Jazz 81, with prices starting from 110 pounds.

Image: Saucony

Image: Saucony