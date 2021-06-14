Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission to support local designers with new initiative

Saudi Arabia is looking to boost local brands in the global fashion industry with a new initiative, Saudi 100, a specifically designed programme to help designers and brands “achieve their full potential”.

Unveiled by Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission, Saudi 100 will provide fashion brands with a one-year brand developmental programme with tailored-made training and mentorship through individual and group consultancy alongside advisory sessions and training workshops.

The programme will cover a wide range of topics including branding, conceptualisation, sales performance strategy, public relations and marketing, client identification, innovation and technology, and key leadership skills, all aimed at boosting Saudi brands in the global fashion industry.

Burak Cakmak, chief executive of the Fashion Commission, said in a statement: “Saudi Arabia is on a growth path across all sectors, including fashion, and there are great opportunities for local entrepreneurs to build new businesses across all parts of the fashion value chain.

“A robust fashion sector benefits from local creatives, design studios, marketing and communication agencies, manufacturers and retailers. Through programmes like Saudi 100 Brands, we look forward to seeing Saudi designers take their rightful place on the global stage.”

Aimed at Saudi fashion designers and brands seeking to take their businesses to the next level, participants in the programme will learn from an international team of experts with experience from leading fashion houses including LVMH, Kering, Valentino Fashion Group, Chanel, Bulgari and Swarovski, as well as educational experience from Central St Martins, Royal College of Art, Yale and Parsons.

Saudi 100 will support the business development of 100 Saudi designers and luxury brands, added the Fashion Commission, as part of its plans to develop the fashion sector in the country.

Saudi brands with a minimum of one year experience in womenswear or menswear with a focus on couture, demi-couture, bridal, ready-to-wear, casualwear, resortwear, jewellery, bags, leather goods, footwear and accessories, wishing to participate have until June 20 to apply via Saudi100brands.com.

The initiative will also offer consumer-directed activities aimed at encouraging sales in the local market, the first of which will be held in Riyadh in December 2021, with e-sales outlets and a wholesale campaign to stimulate international sales both set to launch in early 2022.

The Fashion Commission is partnering with Vogue Arabia and regional retailers for Saudi 100 Brands activations. Regional retailers will participate in virtual conferences, providing professional training and will also offer dedicated in-store space for exclusive Ramadan pop-up initiatives in March 2022 including sales operations.

Saudi 100 will begin its year-long development programme on July 4, 2021.