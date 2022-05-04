Saul Nash wins The Queen Elizabeth II Award

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has named menswear designer Saul Nash as the 2022 recipient of The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Nash, who recently won the 2022 International Woolmark Prize , has emerged as one of the hottest talents in the UK. This latest accolade recognises his innovative take on design and developing new materials whilst infusing sportswear design with an exploration of heritage, performance and technical innovation.

The Queen Elizabeth II Award was presented to Nash by The Duchess of Cambridge, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, at an event at The Design Museum in London, which celebrated and showcased all the talent support initiatives of the BFC Foundation.

In a statement, the BFC said that Nash, a multi-faceted choreographer, movement director and designer, was chosen for the honour due to his role as a cultural innovator whose work opens conversations around identity, masculinity, and class.

BFC awards the Queen Elizabeth II Award to Saul Nash

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: “We are delighted to announce Saul Nash as the fifth recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Nash has a unique way of combining function, tech and tailoring in his design practice which has resulted in a new take on luxe sportswear.

“His work explores the relationship between performance and menswear and is often showcased through beautiful and show-stopping choreography. We are incredibly proud to recognise Saul and look forward to seeing his brand grow.”

Nash launched his eponymous label in 2018 combining elements and influences from his Guyanese upbringing in North London to bridge the gap between luxury menswear and sportswear with his unique technical garments and use of movement.

The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design was launched in February 2018 in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy and to spotlight young designers who are talented and make a difference in society through either sustainable practices or community engagement.

The inaugural honour was presented to Richard Queen by The Queen when Her Majesty made her first visit to London Fashion Week. Other recipients have included Bethany Williams, Rosh Mahtani and Priya Ahluwalia.