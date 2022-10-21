Savage X Fenty adds sportswear category as its gears up for Vol. 4 show

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty has revealed a new product line, further expanding the fashion brand beyond its lingerie origins.

‘Sport’ has been led by the newly-appointed executive design director Adam Selman and was designed with the idea of combining functionality with play, a press release read.

Among the offerings, the new category features low and medium-impact bras, high-waisted leggings, jumpsuits and a bodysuit.

Rihanna said on the new offer: “We wanted to push the boundaries with how we define sport and sportswear and there is no one I’d rather do that with than Adam.

“We think of sport as how you move through your life. I want people to feel sexy, carefree and powerful when they put these pieces on and Adam is the perfect designer to carry out that vision.”

Image: Savage X Fenty, Sport

Selman has previously worked with the singer-turned-entrepreneur on her own event looks.

The designer further assisted in Savage X Fenty’s first capsule in 2020, and was later tapped for the in-house design director role to lead both Lounge and Sport categories.

The launch comes as the brand prepares for its upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which is set to once again stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries on November 9.

Among the new styles and silhouettes for the label’s future seasons, the Sport category will also be featured in the show’s line up, which has become known for its celebrity endorsements and theatrical performances.

The new line will also be available to shop on the same day as the show, with early access for VIP members starting November 1.

Image: Savage X Fenty, Sport