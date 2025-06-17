Save the Duck named outerwear partner of U.S. Figure Skating

Save The Duck, the Italian 100 percent animal-free outerwear and lifestyle brand, has been named the exclusive outerwear partner for the U.S. Figure Skating team ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The move marks the first time Save The Duck has served as the exclusive outerwear partner for a national governing body and will see the B-Corp brand known for its high-performance clothing and outerwear outfitting the U.S Figure Skating national team athletes and support staff with official team jackets.

Save The Duck will supply the team with its Smartleisure blue tracksuits along with parkas, the warmest jackets of the brand’s collection, specially tailored with U.S. Figure Skating team logos.

Additionally, Save The Duck and U.S. Figure Skating will launch a content-rich campaign that blends high-performance storytelling with purpose-driven brand values.

Nicolas Bargi, founder and chief executive of Save The Duck, said in a statement: “At Save The Duck, we’re proud to partner with the U.S. Figure Skating team, championing a season rooted in respect, which represents the soul of the brand.

“This collaboration allows us to highlight not only elite athleticism but also the powerful human journeys behind each performance – a sentiment woven into every product we create.”

Annie White, chief commercial officer of U.S. Figure Skating, added: “At the heart of the partnership is a shared mission: to empower the next generation to ‘Leave Their Mark.’ Through dynamic digital experiences, sustainability spotlights and athlete collaborations, the campaign will showcase the fusion of fashion, function and values – reminding fans that what we wear and how we show up in the world both matter.

“This partnership is about sparking creative, purpose-driven conversations, building community and elevating both sport and style on the road to Milan and beyond.”