Saweetie and McDonald’s collaborate on limited merchandise collection
Following on from the success of The Saweetie Meal at McDonald’s, the fast food chain has collaborated with hip hop artist Saweetie on a limited range of merchandise.
The Saweetie x McDonald’s collection will feature a range of streetwear, with colourful unisex items inspired by the singer’s love of airbrush. The collection includes over ten designs, including a number of oversized sweatshirts, colourful shorts and caps each with prints representing Saweetie’s interests and lifestyle.
Designs feature a number of 90’s aesthetic patterns and prints alongside the iconic McDonald ‘M’ logo and pictures from The Saweetie Meal on offer at the restaurants.
“Now ya’ll know I stay dipped in the latest fashion, so it was only right I drop some icy merch to celebrate my McDonald’s collab,” said Saweetie, in a release. “There are so many oversized pieces that I love, like my favourites the Saweetie ‘N Sour Hoodie and Fry Tees.”
Whilst celebrating the launch of the meal, the chain restaurant launched the ongoing competition offering the winner two limited-edition handbags from Brandon Blackwood, Saweetie’s favourite designer, and a trip to Las Vegas to see the artist perform.
The collection will be available for a limited time only through a special retail platform, with prices ranging from 18 dollars to 128 dollars.