Schedule for Milan Fashion Week Men’s released, with six first-timers on agenda

Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana (CNMI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Milan Fashion Week (MFW) Men’s Collection, which is to be held from January 14 to 18, 2022.

It expects 47 brands to be present for a total of 68 appointments, 23 shows, 24 presentations and nine digital activations, many of which can be followed through CNMI’s dedicated platform.

The event, supported by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ITA-Agency, will be opened by Italian luxury fashion house Zegna, which recently revealed a significant rebrand.

The organisation has announced six brands that will be joining MFW Men’s calendar for the first time: 1017 Alyx 9SM, 44 Label Group, JW Anderson, Frederico Cina, Justin Gall and Jordanluca. Both 1017 Alyx 9SM and JW Anderson took part in last year’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week, while Frederico Cina showed at New York Men’s Day and Justin Gall presented a digital show for MFW SS22.

Additionally, five brands will be making their physical presentation debut during the event: Ardusse, Çanaku, Family First, Dhruv Kapoor and Jet Set.

As part of MFW, the CNMI platform will also be hosting a section dedicated to virtual showrooms, both multibrand or single-brand. Showrooms can present photos and videos of the collections, contacts, dates of sales, campaigns and press releases.

The platform, aimed at national and international buyers, will be active throughout the whole phase of the sales campaign.

Further activations and Fashion Film Festival Milano

A number of additional activations have been scheduled for the new season’s event, including the 50th anniversary of CP Company, a special installation and live performance by Anti-Doto, a Woolrich event and the Vestiaire Collective x Fondazione Sozzani event. Gucci is also set to be hosting a concert featuring Australian band, Parcel, with an invitation-only entry at the Gucci Hub.

CNMI has further confirmed a renewed partnership with Fashion Film Festival Milano, for its eighth edition. The festival hopes to boost the international exposure of Italian production digitally and in an avant-garde context. It will be held alongside MFW, from January 14 to 18 and will also be shown on CNMI’s digital platform.

A total of 260 fashion films from 60 countries are competing to be shown this season, with the selection based on the ability to display a celebration of diversity and the cultural bridge between different communities.

“Milan is experiencing a moment of great rebirth after the months of the pandemic that put all its productive sectors to the test,” said Alessia Cappello, councillor for economic development and labour policies for the Municipality of Milan, in a release. “We have had to imagine a new way of working, of keeping our city’s brand competitive, of reconsolidating at the international level its top position in many sectors, including fashion.

She continued: “Italian creativity and Made in Italy are a strategic asset for Milan and for the country. Their promotion, spread throughout the city, has always been an extraordinary opportunity for the territory, especially for young designers who make Milan their professional destination. The Municipality and Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana will soon renew their reciprocal commitment, signing a new protocol of understanding with these aims. Milan and Fashion have no rivals and this is the moment to work together to achieve new and important successes.”