Schiaparelli will host a pop up space at Bergdorf Goodman

New York department store Bergdorf Goodman is set to host a pop up space to celebrate Schiaparelli’s new “pret-a-couture” collection. When Elsa Schiaparelli initially ran her namesake womenswear brand, Bergdorf Goodman was one of the few retailers that stocked the collections. However, since the fashion house reopened five years ago, it has been exclusively sold at 21 Place Vendome, paying homage to the retail space the legendary designer had run.

The pop up boutique will be held on Bergdorf Goodman’s fourth floor. The space will sell the Schiaparelli collection entitled Story #1, which recently launched at Paris Fashion Week. The collection is the one of the brand’s “pret-a-couture” line, which is ready-to-wear yet made on a small scale using couture manufacturing techniques. It is also an evergreen collection, not following the spring/summer or fall/winter model. Story #1 was designed in collaboration with the Man Ray Trust, another way to pay homage to Elsa Schiaparelli, who frequently associated with and collaborated with Surrealist artists.

Schiaparelli is also set to take over the Bergdorf Goodman window display as well as the department store’s holiday magazine for this year. The pop up space and collaborations with Bergdorf Goodman will likely help the Schiaparelli brand to increase its popularity within the U.S. market.

“We wanted Schiaparelli to travel to New York, to have 21 place Vendôme come to Fifth Avenue, to have our iconic maison housed in a legendary store whilst keeping the essence of Schiaparelli mixing art, fashion, elegance, sophistication and emotion,” Schiaparelli’s chief executive officer Delphine Bellini told WWD.