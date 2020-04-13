Schöffel launches first heated ski pants

Outdoor and ski clothing company Schöffel will integrate heatable clothing into its FW 2020-21collection. This is a new type of heating system with only one millimeter thin carbon nanotubes, which is used in the premium ski outfits for women and men. Schöffel is thus the first supplier worldwide, according to the company, that will launch membrane ski pants with carbon heating elements at the thigh area. For jackets, a heating pad is incorporated in the shoulder area. The system guarantees a constant temperature at different heating stages and during rest phases, switches to stand-by automatically.

However, the function of the novel product goes far beyond the temperature sensation: The ski clothing is also designed for a better performance of the wearer because warm muscles are more powerful and ensure stability at higher travel speeds. The heating system also prevents injuries better because warm muscles and joints are less injury-prone. In addition, the system protects against cooling during low temperatures and with changing intensity of the activity.

But heating elements is not where the innovation stops. Under the brand name ‘Intellitex', the family-owned German company will integrate technology solutions into its products in the future. Intellitex was developed in a research and development process that lasted several years, which reflects long-term trends in the clothing industry and the current user requirements for their outdoor and ski clothing.

"Intelligent clothing is an essential long-term trend in the outdoor and ski market. The garment has to support wearers in their activities and prevent injuries as far as possible. With Intellitex Heat, we have now developed an innovation that not only takes up this trend but also provides important impulses for further development in the market," states Dr. Henrik Vogel, head of innovation management at Schöffel Sportswear GmbH.

Photo: Schöffel

This article was originally published on FashionUnited DE. Edited and translated by Simone Preuss.