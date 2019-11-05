Schuh teams with Recyclatex for shoe recycling initiative

Schuh is the latest brand to encourage consumers to recycle unwanted items. The UK-based footwear company has launched a new initiative to incentivize its customers to recycle their unwanted, wearable shoes.

In partnership with reuse and recycling group Recyclatex, Schuh has launched a program called Sell Your Soles to offer customers a 5 pound gift voucher for each pair of shoes they donate to the brand. Customers can then use their vouchers towards the purchase of a new full-priced item. Schuh is accepting donations of all footwear, not only its own products.

Schuh will recycle all donated shoes through Recyclatex. According to Schuh's website, Recyclatex will collect donations weekly and approximately 98 percent of all components and materials will be recycled. Recyclatex will also donate a sum to Schuh’s sustainable charity of choice, World Land Trust, for every ton of shoes recycled.

"We are proud to introduce these initiatives in partnership with Recyclatex as part of our on-going commitment to operate sustainably," states Schuh's website.