Schuh Trust donates 3 million pounds to Covid-19 relief efforts

The Schuh Trust, founded by the UK footwear retailer of the same name, has announced a donation of three million pounds to provide relief during the coronavirus crisis.

“We have decided that these unprecedented times call for unprecedented action,” said Mark Crutchley, managing director of Schuh in a statement. “And so, the Trust will be selling off a significant chunk of assets to fund this donation, with the intention of providing critical support to people that urgently need it now, rather than at some point in the future.”

A donation of two million pounds will be made to the National Emergencies Trust, which was launched last year to help during major emergencies in the UK. Its support initiatives include providing food to isolated people, giving mental wellbeing advice and assisting those struggling with debt.

“The Schuh Trust’s extraordinarily generous donation of two million pounds will help us to continue our work of getting support to where it is needed most during this national crisis,” said the chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, Lord Dannatt.

The remaining one million pounds will be given to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Appeal to support the health of NHS staff and volunteers beyond what ordinary NHS funding can offer. The donation will be used to provide wellbeing packs and aid costs related to travel, parking, accommodation and volunteer expenses.

Earlier this month, after putting strict health and safety processes in place, Schuh reopened its online shop to customers. In future, the Schuh Trust will continue to make donations to worthy causes, “albeit at a lower level than before.”