Scoop is coming home!

After an incredible “Scoop in the City” which saw leading boutique trade exhibition Scoop take a one-off vacation at London’s Old Billingsgate Market, the show is returning to its original beautiful home, the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea, next season.

Once again taking up residence in the stunning setting of one of London’s most iconic galleries, Scoop’s 15th edition will build on its unique aesthetic, fusing fashion & art and proving once more that it is the capital’s most inspiring and exciting fashion destination.

“We have had a blast this summer and our one-off event at Old Billingsgate was a huge hit, demonstrating just how loyal both our exhibitors and visitors are to Scoop and our concept. But I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning to our original home, refreshed and full of new ideas – just as after any good vacation! – and to continue our success story where it all began,” says founder and managing director Karen Radley.

With a diverse mix of ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, jewellery, perfumery and a whole host of lifestyle products, Scoop attracts an exclusive mix of home grown and international labels, new and established designers and some of the biggest and hottest names in the industry, many of which choose Scoop as their only trade platform.

This season’s line-up won’t disappoint, with UK labels Conditions Apply, known for its luxurious and beautifully handcrafted designs; Goat, offering understated elegance from cashmere to ready-to-wear; quintessentially English knitwear brand Quinton Chadwick, effortlessly stylish outerwear and lifestyle label Parka London, as well as internationally renowned knitwear designer Ruth Erotokritou all flying the flag for British design. Other must-see Brit labels on show include cashmere specialist Wyse London, which transforms humble sweaters and knits into wardrobe essentials with eye-catching details; footwear label Hudson with its cool collection of signature boots and shoes; and Mercy Delta, offering luxury screen printed scarves and blouses that are simply irresistible.

They are joined by an outstanding mix of designer collections from across the globe, including French brands Lilith, worn by celebrities, artists and fashionable women the world over thanks to its unique blend of unusual fabrics and off-beat colours; Oakwood, the leather brand “par excellence” and its beautiful collection of contemporary and individual leather jackets and coats; as well as fellow outerwear brand Pret Pour Partir, which has revolutionised the image of rainwear with elegant parkas that combine function and style.

Other international names include quirky jewellery label Chupi and designer Roisin Linnane, both from Ireland, Diego M and Transit Par Such from Italy, handbag brand Mercules from Spain, Australian jewellery brand Kirstin Ash and US label Dahlia Razzook, which offers a versatile mix of work to cocktailwear and is returning to Scoop for another season.

The show takes place 12 - 14th February 2017 at the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea, London.