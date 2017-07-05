SCOOP supports emerging designers in exclusive partnership.

This season Scoop will launch a prestigious new initiative, hosting an exclusive platform for up and coming British design talent.

In partnership with the Department for International Trade and ERDF’s Global Growth Project, the show will support and promote a handpicked selection of emerging London-based designers across a diversity of ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, lifestyle products and more, bringing together some of the most exciting and fresh creatives the city has to offer.

Karen Radley, founder and managing director of Scoop, who draws on an extensive and multifaceted career in the fashion industry and is widely acclaimed for the success and unique appeal of Scoop, has been personally mentoring the designers, sharing her wealth of experience and professional expertise in areas such as wholesale, trade show presence, business growth and more.

“It has been a pleasure working with such a talented group of designers in conjunction with the Department for International Trade and Scoop is the perfect platform for them to exhibit their designs in front of the right audience of buyers and press” Karen Radley says.

Toyin Laketu, International Trade Adviser at the Department for International Trade comments, “As part of the Department for International Trades initiative to support new to export companies, Scoop is a great platform for young brands to take their first steps into international markets. Scoop provides brands with a full package of support which has complimented the work of DIT London. This has enabled us to assist and develop emerging brands ready to raise their profile and build an international business base, from the comfort of the UK”.

A total of 13 designers will take part in the s/s 18 edition as part of the collaboration, some of whom have already established a loyal following and are making a name for themselves across the wider industry as well as national and international fashion press.

Rassin & Shen

Rassin & Shen was co-founded by Efrat Rassin and Tara Shen in 2015 after winning the Sirius

Programme Award for great ideas, funded by UK Trade & Investment. Their collection specialises in eyewear accessories, such as necklaces and chains made for wearing glasses and sunglasses. A fresh and innovative aesthetic characterises the range, which is already sold in several artisan boutiques across the Capital and beyond, in addition to a special capsule collection for high-end department store Liberty London, which was launched last year and continues to flourish.

Sherene Melinda

Sherene Melinda is a contemporary designer handbag brand with a vibrant and sophisticated, yet playful South African inspired style. The brand’s signature styles of springbok hair-on-hide are offered in a variety of distinctive textures and shades. All handbags have been designed with a focus on functionality and a contemporary, glamorous twist, and in addition to attracting the attention of respected international stores, the designer has also commanded column inches in style bibles such as Vogue, Tatler, Elle and Marie Claire.

Rosie Kent

Central Saint Martins graduate Rosie Kent has been working in London’s jewellery trade for the past ten years, with her own eponymous line pushing the boundaries of 3D sculpting and casting. The range is inspired by old fashioned elegance, hand crafting patterns and textures from the world around us into timeless luxury jewellery, incorporating traditional setting and mounting techniques and using the latest cutting edge technology. All pieces are handmade in her east London studio using sterling silver, gold, platinum and ethically sourced stones.

Florence Bridge

Ready-to-wear designer Florence Bridge creates classic contemporary pieces with an emphasis on digitally printed silks, patchwork leather and shearling textures, with all aspects of production – from printing to hand finishing garments – based in the UK. Luxury fabrics form the basis of each collection, resulting in beautifully cut, flattering pieces that are both urban and feminine. Having launched her debut collection at LFW for a/w 16, Bridge is not only a designer to watch, but also one to adore!

Longstaff Longstaff

For beautiful silk robes, tunics, camisoles and pyjamas look no further than Longstaff Longstaff, a capsule of relaxing garments for everyone and every occasion. Whatever your style, quirky or classic, the label invites you to mix and wear the styles in your own way, creating unique looks, whether that’s combining print with plain, long with short or print with print – the styles come together to create individual and personal looks while always sporting an air of luxury and elegance.

Rockcoco Fans

As purveyors of fine fans, Rockcoco is the first luxury hand fan producer in London since the early part of the 20th century, reviving the classically beautiful and functional accessory with a modern, edgy and high-end twist. The label was founded by sisters Denise Frankel and Janis Sher, who have collected antique fans for many years before deciding to bring back the beautiful classic. The range is available in three lines, Bridal, Bespoke and Everyday, with all collections created by artisans using traditional skills and a deep understanding of the rich history of the fan. Only the finest materials are used, including mother-of-pearl, ebony, silks, lace and ostrich feathers.

Jetti

Jetti is a high-end womenswear brand that bridges the gap between designer fashion and functional clothing. The brand uses wrinkle resistant technology in its fabrics, with each piece made from 100 per cent cotton that is machine washable and easy to care for. The brand also has an ethical conscience, ensuring that all fabrics used are woven in mills that are green certified and have a commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

House of Spring

Footwear brand House of Spring mixes Parisian chic with the vibrant energy of its hometown London. Inspiration is taken from the two fashion capitals, culminating in a concoction of effortless elegance and a bold fashion sense. The highest standard of design is achieved through carefully crafted shoes that are hand made in Portugal using the finest materials.

Sartors

Sartors London unites the contrast between vintage and contemporary designs, gently reinventing the idea of the classic silhouette. The brand promotes and utilises natural fabrics that both breathe and move with the body, an essential element in the design process of each collection. All garments are produced in the UK, an essential cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy.

Dream’s Code

Founded in 2014 by London College of Fashion graduate Youmeng Liu, Dream's Code is an emerging accessory brand based in London whose artistic philosophy mixes modernity, elegance and tradition. The designer creates accessories which are both contemporary, sophisticated and environmentally sustainable, produced using vegetable tanned leathers and utilising ancient sewing techniques from the ethnic Bai minority in China, with embroidery from the Yunnan and Dali region.

Miya Bonner

Miya Bonner is an award-winning jewellery designer with over ten years industry experience. Her distinctive work is defined by a signature graphic precision, geometric style and a playful approach to reinterpreting the traditions within the designer’s craft for a modern audience. Contemporary jewellery is under pinned by delicacy and quality, with each piece made exclusively in Bonner’s studio in Clerkenwell fusing cutting-edge processes with traditional techniques.

Mandkhai

Mandkhai Jargalsaikhan is the Mongolian designer behind the eponymous knitwear brand, which focuses on challenging the current perceptions of cashmere. Now in its third season, Mandkhai founded her label driven by her deep passion and appreciation of cashmere, having been born into a family of cashmere entrepreneurs. Underpinned with complete control of the supply chain from free roaming goats on the plains of Mongolia through the dyeing process and creation of yarn to the making of the garment in the brand’s very own factory - Mandkhai is goat to garment in the truest sense.

For an up to date and complete list of everything that’s on offer at Scoop, visit www.scoop-international.com. The show takes place 16 to 18th July 2017 at the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea, London.