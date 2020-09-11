Scotch & Soda adds womenswear to Scotch Select rental platform

Scotch Select is expanding to womenswear. The rental service by Scotch & Soda had previously offered only menswear since it launched last June.

The rental platform will now offer Scotch & Soda's signature women's ready-to-wear and accessories, starting this fall. All rental members will have access to both menswear and womenswear as part of the service's 3-garment plan subscription, making Scotch Select the first rental company to offer a genderless cart.

“As Scotch Select moves into the next phase of rental, there was no question whether or not we would offer all products to anyone that wanted access to them,” Karis Dumer, the company's CEO of the Americas, explained in a press release. “By opening up the platform to everyone across all product categories we allow our customer to rent the same way that they’re shopping, and that speaks to the true spirit of Amsterdam.”

Scotch Select is powered by B2B platform CaaStle, which allows the rental service to provide customers unrestricted access to the complete assortment of the brand’s men’s and women’s product offerings for a flat monthly fee of 99 dollars. This fee includes priority shipping, unlimited exchanges and returns and complimentary laundering.